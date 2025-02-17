Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra, Manappuram Finance and Reliance Industries were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2025 futures closed at 23,043.40, a premium of 83.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,959.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 30.25 points or 0.13% to 22,959.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, gained 4.71% to 15.72.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Manappuram Finance and Reliance Industries were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 February 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Asian markets sentiment remain mixed

Asian markets sentiment remain mixed

Barometers snaps 8-day's losing streak; pharma shares in demand; VIX rallies 4.71%

Barometers snaps 8-day's losing streak; pharma shares in demand; VIX rallies 4.71%

Pix Transmissions hits the floor after Q3 PAT drops 45% QoQ to Rs 22 cr

Pix Transmissions hits the floor after Q3 PAT drops 45% QoQ to Rs 22 cr

Diamond Power Infrastructure commences commercial production of one MV cables line

Diamond Power Infrastructure commences commercial production of one MV cables line

HUDCO signs MoU with Institute for Housing and Urban Development Studies (IHS), Erasmus University, Netherlands

HUDCO signs MoU with Institute for Housing and Urban Development Studies (IHS), Erasmus University, Netherlands

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayVivo V50 Launch in IndiaLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentClass 12 Physical Education paper analysis 2025US visa interview waiverStock Market Crash Today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon