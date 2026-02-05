Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Camex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.82 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 5:08 PM IST

Sales rise 29.81% to Rs 36.62 crore

Net profit of Camex reported to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.81% to Rs 36.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 28.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales36.6228.21 30 OPM %3.88-1.35 -PBDT1.23-0.34 LP PBT1.05-0.43 LP NP0.82-0.32 LP

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 5:08 PM IST

