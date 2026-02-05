Deep Industries consolidated net profit rises 56.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.06% to Rs 221.50 crore

Net profit of Deep Industries rose 56.07% to Rs 68.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 43.06% to Rs 221.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 154.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.221.50154.8345.2243.11105.7672.0490.1161.5968.0643.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News