Mahindra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.80 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Mahindra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.80 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 14.41% to Rs 1624.59 crore

Net Loss of Mahindra Logistics reported to Rs 10.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.41% to Rs 1624.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1420.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1624.591420.02 14 OPM %4.694.67 -PBDT58.7952.46 12 PBT-5.78-2.50 -131 NP-10.80-9.32 -16

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

