Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 16.42% in the June 2025 quarter

IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 16.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 5.35% to Rs 7026.62 crore

Net profit of IDBI Bank rose 16.42% to Rs 2019.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1734.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 5.35% to Rs 7026.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6669.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income7026.626669.84 5 OPM %70.2576.71 -PBDT2556.592545.58 0 PBT2556.592545.58 0 NP2019.181734.32 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

