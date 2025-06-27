Friday, June 27, 2025 | 07:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty July futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 25,757, a premium of 119.2 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,637.80 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 88.80 points or 0.35% to 25,637.80.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.60% to 12.39.

ICICI Bank, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance and were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

 

Sensex ends 303 pts higher, Nifty settles above 25,600; VIX slumps 1.60%

Tata Tele Business Services launches "Zidd Hai to Jeet Hai" Campaign as a tribute to Indian MSMEs

Revolt Motors set to unveil RV1 and RV1+ in Sri Lanka

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Century Plyboards gains as new Tamil Nadu unit starts operations

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

