Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wholesale price inflation in negative territory, fuel and power index sees sharp drop

Wholesale price inflation in negative territory, fuel and power index sees sharp drop

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

India's wholesale inflation came in at - 0.13% in June on an annual basis, marking the lowest rate recorded since October 2023, according to government data released today. Local inflation continues to fall, easing from 0.39% in May. Negative rate of inflation in June, 2025 is primarily due to decrease in prices of food articles, mineral oils, manufacture of basic metals, crude petroleum & natural gas etc. The month over month change in WPI for the month of June, 2025 also stood at - 0.19% as compared to May, 2025.

Primary Articles index increased by 0.81 % to 185.8 (provisional) in June, 2025 from 184.3 (provisional) for the month of May, 2025. Price of minerals (1.49%), non-food articles (1.26%) and food articles (0.82%) increased in June, 2025 as compared to May, 2025. The price of Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas (-0.44) decreased in June, 2025 as compared to May, 2025.

 

Fuel & Power index declined by 2.52% to 143.0 (provisional) in June, 2025 from 146.7 (provisional) for the month of May, 2025. Price of electricity (-9.10%), mineral oils (-0.54%) and coal (-0.07%) decreased in June, 2025 as compared to May, 2025.

Manufactured Products index declined by 0.07% to 144.8 (provisional) in June, 2025 from 144.9 (provisional) for the month of May, 2025.

WPI Food Index consisting of 'Food Articles' from Primary Articles group and 'Food Product' from Manufactured Products group have increased from 189.5 in May, 2025 to 190.2 in June, 2025. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 1.72% in May, 2025 to (-0.26%) in June, 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

