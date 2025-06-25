Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty jumps above 25,200 level; broader mkt outperforms

Nifty jumps above 25,200 level; broader mkt outperforms

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity indices continued to trade with significant gains in the morning trade, boosted by easing tensions in the Middle East following a tentative ceasefire between Israel and Iran, which helped lift investor sentiment.

Media shares advanced after declining for the past trading session. The Nifty traded above the 25,200 level.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 567.43 points or 0.69% to 82,617.43. The Nifty 50 index advanced 161.60 points or 0.63% to 25,202.75.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.56% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.29%.

 

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,689 shares rose and 832 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of ArisInfra Solutions were currently trading at Rs 198.75 at 10:23 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 10.47% as compared with the issue price of Rs 222.

The scrip was listed at Rs 209.10, exhibiting a discount of 5.81% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 235.75 and a low of 220. On the BSE, over 6.57 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index added 1.35% to 1,752.10. The index fell 1.12% in previous trading session.

Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 2.37%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 1.79%), Tips Music (up 1.73%), PVR Inox (up 1.28%) and D B Corp (up 1.23%), Saregama India (up 1.09%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 0.85%), Nazara Technologies (up 0.62%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Surya Roshni rallied 5.66% after the company announced a fresh order win worth Rs 75.40 crore from Gujarat Gas.

Dee Development Engineers jumped 5.15% after the company announced that it has bagged a purchase order worth $10 million from a customer for providing piping fabrication work.

KEC International rallied 3.85% after the company announced that it has secured new orders of Rs 1,236 crore in its civil business.

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

