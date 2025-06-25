Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 04:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rupee slips after one-day gain; ends 12 paise lower at 86.09/$

Rupee slips after one-day gain; ends 12 paise lower at 86.09/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency closed 12 paise lower at 86.09, a day after closing at 85.97 against the dollar

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

(Photo: Reuters)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Rupee fell on Wednesday, a day after posting the best session of the year, as crude oil prices remained on the higher side, amid the ceasefire between Iran and Israel. 
 
The domestic currency closed 12 paise lower at 86.09, a day after closing at 85.97 against the dollar, according to Bloomberg. The unit posted the steepest one-day gains since May 23 on Tuesday, as it appreciated 78 paise. The unit is among the worst-hit Asian currencies this quarter, due to surging oil prices.
 
Tensions in West Asia were under control after US President Donald Trump criticised both nations for breaching ceasefire agreements, just hours after they were agreed upon. 
 
 
Following the ceasefire, crude oil prices fell almost 15 per cent over two sessions. However, Brent crude price was up 1.19 per cent at $67.94 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were higher by 1.20 per cent at 65.14, as of 3:30 PM IST.   
Market participants are now eyeing upcoming triggers from the US, including the PCE Price Index and GDP data, later this week, according to Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst - commodity and currency at LKP Securities. "The rupee is expected to trade in a range of 85.70 to 86.25." 
Investors also await US government data on domestic crude and fuel stockpiles due on Wednesday. 

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Brent crude oil currency market

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

