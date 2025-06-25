Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thomas Cook launches WhatsApp Calling support for Forex services

Thomas Cook launches WhatsApp Calling support for Forex services

Image

Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Thomas Cook has launched WhatsApp Calling support for its Forex prepaid card customers. This new feature allows customers to connect directly with Thomas Cook's team through a WhatsApp voice call on +91 8879142236 the existing number of its widely adopted WhatsApp Bot services. The new WhatsApp calling feature is integrated into Thomas Cook's Forex WhatsApp Bot, supporting a comprehensive suite of self-service options, including checking balances, downloading statements, generating card PINs, and managing card limits and channels.

The WhatsApp Calling feature adds additional benefits: real-time, human support - globally. Customers can now speak directly with Thomas Cook's Forex specialists any time, using WhatsApp - eliminating the need to procure local phone sim cards or dial toll-free numbers.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dollar index holds losses as safe haven demand dampens

Dollar index holds losses as safe haven demand dampens

Exicom Tele-Systems jumps on fundraise plan, loan-to-equity conversion in EV subsidiary

Exicom Tele-Systems jumps on fundraise plan, loan-to-equity conversion in EV subsidiary

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Total Gas gains on joining hands with Jio-bp to enhance auto fuel retail experience in India

Adani Total Gas gains on joining hands with Jio-bp to enhance auto fuel retail experience in India

Volumes spurt at Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon