Quick Wrap: Nifty Financial Services Index rises 1.90%

Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Nifty Financial Services index closed up 1.90% at 23510.65 today. The index is up 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, LIC Housing Finance Ltd gained 4.90%, Shriram Finance Ltd rose 3.73% and HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd jumped 3.65%. The Nifty Financial Services index is up 20.00% over last one year compared to the 26.91% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index is down 1.75% and Nifty Bank index added 1.74% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.78% to close at 23721.3 while the SENSEX added 0.92% to close at 78053.52 today.
First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

