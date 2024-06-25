Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Jubilant Pharmova completes prepayment of term loan of USD 75 mn

Image

Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
Jubilant Pharmova announced that Jubilant Pharma Holdings Inc., USA (JPHI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma (JPL), and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has completed the voluntary prepayment of term loan of USD 75 million (Rs 626 crore) on 24 June 2024.
As on 31 March 2024, Jubilant Pharmova reported gross debt at Rs. 3,414 crore and net debt at Rs. 2,457 crore on a consolidated basis.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBuzzing StocksWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon