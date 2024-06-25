Jubilant Pharmova completes prepayment of term loan of USD 75 mn

As on 31 March 2024, Jubilant Pharmova reported gross debt at Rs. 3,414 crore and net debt at Rs. 2,457 crore on a consolidated basis.

Jubilant Pharmova announced that Jubilant Pharma Holdings Inc., USA (JPHI), a wholly owned subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma (JPL), and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has completed the voluntary prepayment of term loan of USD 75 million (Rs 626 crore) on 24 June 2024.