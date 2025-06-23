Monday, June 23, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

India VIX rose 2.74% to 14.05.

The Nifty June 2025 futures closed at 24,993, a premium of 21.1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,971.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index slipped 140.05 points or 0.56% to 24,971.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 2.74% to 14.05.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The June 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 26 June 2025.

Japanese markets end slightly lower

Board of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care appoints Gaurav Bhartia as CFO

Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark up 0.65%

ITCONS E-Solutions bags Rs 47 lakh work order from PVVNL for manpower services

Market ends with steep losses, media shares outperform; VIX rallies 2.74%

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

