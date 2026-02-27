STEL Holdings consolidated net profit rises 13877.78% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 5546.67% to Rs 16.94 croreNet profit of STEL Holdings rose 13877.78% to Rs 12.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5546.67% to Rs 16.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales16.940.30 5547 OPM %100.7146.67 -PBDT17.060.14 12086 PBT17.050.13 13015 NP12.580.09 13878
First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 4:05 PM IST