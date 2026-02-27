STEL Holdings consolidated net profit rises 13877.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5546.67% to Rs 16.94 crore

Net profit of STEL Holdings rose 13877.78% to Rs 12.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5546.67% to Rs 16.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

