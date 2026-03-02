NMDC records 16% YoY increase in iron ore production for February'26

NMDC said that its iron ore production rose by 15.8% to 5.35 MT in February 2026 from 4.62 MT in February 2025.

Iron ore sales jumped 15.6% YoY to 4.60 MT in February 2026 as against 3.98 MT in February 2025.

For the period up to February 2026, iron ore production and sales were 47.79 MT (up 18% YoY) and 44.34 MT (up 10.3% YoY), respectively.

NMDC is engaged in exploration and production of iron ore along with diamond production and sale of sponge iron and generation and sale of wind power.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 7.9% to Rs 1,747.01 crore on a 15.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,610.79 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.73% to close at Rs 81.20 on the BSE.

