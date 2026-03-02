Monday, March 02, 2026 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC records 16% YoY increase in iron ore production for February'26

NMDC records 16% YoY increase in iron ore production for February'26

Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 3:51 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

NMDC said that its iron ore production rose by 15.8% to 5.35 MT in February 2026 from 4.62 MT in February 2025.

Iron ore sales jumped 15.6% YoY to 4.60 MT in February 2026 as against 3.98 MT in February 2025.

For the period up to February 2026, iron ore production and sales were 47.79 MT (up 18% YoY) and 44.34 MT (up 10.3% YoY), respectively.

NMDC is engaged in exploration and production of iron ore along with diamond production and sale of sponge iron and generation and sale of wind power.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 7.9% to Rs 1,747.01 crore on a 15.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,610.79 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

 

The scrip shed 0.73% to close at Rs 81.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Force Motors' February 2026 sales rise 8% YoY

Force Motors' February 2026 sales rise 8% YoY

Emcure Pharmaceuticals signs distribution agreement with Roche

Emcure Pharmaceuticals signs distribution agreement with Roche

Urban Company to integrate e-Shram registration into its onboarding and training ecosystem

Urban Company to integrate e-Shram registration into its onboarding and training ecosystem

TCS launches TCS Workspace Experience Studio engineered with ZDX

TCS launches TCS Workspace Experience Studio engineered with ZDX

US dollar index speculators add net short position

US dollar index speculators add net short position

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEAyatollah Ali Khamenei KilledStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026Gold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Postponed Board ExamKuwait US Embassy in FirePersonal Finance