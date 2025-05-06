Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 04:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

NSE India VIX rallies 3.58% to 19.

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 24,415, a premium of 35.40 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,379.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 81.55 points or 0.33% to 24,379.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 3.58% to 19.

Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty settles below 22,400; broader mrkt underperforms; VIX rallies 3.58%

Nifty settles below 22,400; broader mrkt underperforms; VIX rallies 3.58%

CG Power Q4 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 275 crore

CG Power Q4 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 275 crore

Bank of Baroda Q4 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 5,047 cr; declares dividend of 8.35/sh

Bank of Baroda Q4 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 5,047 cr; declares dividend of 8.35/sh

Alembic Pharma slips after Q4 PAT drops 12% YoY to Rs 157 cr

Alembic Pharma slips after Q4 PAT drops 12% YoY to Rs 157 cr

DCM Shriram jumps after Q4 PAT rises 52% YoY to Rs 179 cr

DCM Shriram jumps after Q4 PAT rises 52% YoY to Rs 179 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchPaytm Q4 Results 2025Yes Bank Stake DealMP Board Toppers List 2025Dividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon