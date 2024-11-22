Business Standard
Nifty November futures trade at discount

Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2024 futures closed at 23,900.20, a discount of 7.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,907.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 surged 557.35 points or 2.39% to 23,907.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.67% to 16.10.

Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 November 2024.

 

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

