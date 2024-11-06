Nifty November futures trade at premium

Business Standard
Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

NSE India VIX dropped 8.20% to 14.80.

The Nifty November 2024 futures closed at 24,592, a premium of 107.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,484.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 270.75 points or 1.12% to 24,484.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 8.20% to 14.80.

Dixon Technologies (India), Titan Company and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 November 2024.

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

