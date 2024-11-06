Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GE Power spurts on reporting turnaround Q2 numbers

GE Power spurts on reporting turnaround Q2 numbers

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

GE Power India rallied 4.30% to Rs 412 after the electric utility company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 66.87 crore in Q2 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 61.85 crore in Q2 FY24.

Total income fell by 2.53% year on year (YoY) to Rs 244.45 crore in the second quarter of FY25.

The company has recorded a profit before tax of Rs 10.02 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 38.50 crore in Q2 FY24.

EBIDTA margin for the quarter ended (QE) 30 September 2024 is 9.1%, compared to (-) 6.3% for the quarter ended (QE) 30 September 2023.

 

The order backlog was at Rs 2,559.7 crore during the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1,761.1 crore in same quarter last year.

Puneet Bhatla, MD, GE Power India said, The second quarter of the financial year 2024-25 fared strongly for executing on our strategy with 2X growth specifically for Upgrade and Core Services as compared to the preceding year. GEPIL completed the sale and transfer of said Gas Power Business in accordance with the terms of the business transfer agreement entered into with the purchaser dated 15 July 2024.

I am pleased to share that your Company received the Wanakbori Steam Turbine upgrade project from GSECL as well as the Boiler R&M project for the Vedanta, Jharsuguda power station. This is the fourth consecutive quarter with positive one-time impact (EBITDA) supported by claims.

GE Power India is one of the leading players in the Indian power generation equipment market. Hydro and Gas business are also housed in the company in addition to Steam Power. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of power generation solutions with a focus on emissions control and services portfolio providing sustainable, affordable and reliable electricity.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

INC congratulates Donald Trump on US presidential election victory

Donald Trump, Trump

US elections result 2024 LIVE: Donald Trump poised to win presidency after wins in swing states

drugs

Novo Nordisk aware of deaths linked to compounded weight-loss drug copies

SBI Chairman C S Setty at Business Standard BFSI Summit 2024

BFSI summit LIVE: Mobilising deposits critical for existence of private banks, say bankers

BS BFSI

BFSI Summit: 'Service key to mobilising deposits, not just interest rates'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayACME Solar IPO Donald Trump's Victory Speech HighlightsBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon