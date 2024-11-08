Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

NSE India VIX slipped 2.45% to 14.57.

The Nifty November 2024 futures closed at 24,196.40, a premium of 48.20 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,148.20 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 51.15 points or 0.21% to 24,148.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.45% to 14.57.

State Bank of India, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The November 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 November 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ola Electric, OLA

LIVE: LIVE: Ola Electric's Q2 net loss narrows on higher sales, lower input costs

BS BFSI Summit: GIFT City

BS BFSI Summit: Why go to Mauritius, come to GIFT City, say fund managers

tata motors

Tata Motors Q2 results: Net profit declines 9.9% to Rs 3,450 crore

Economist panel

Looking at food inflation but also following Fed: Economists BS BFSI Summit

steel

Steel imports from China increases 36.7% in H1FY25, shows govt data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon