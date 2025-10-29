Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Varun Beverages, Adani Green Energy and Coal India were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2025 futures closed at 26,261.30, a premium of 207.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,053.90 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 117.70 points or 0.45% to 26,053.90.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.16% to 11.97.

Varun Beverages, Adani Green Energy and Coal India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.

 

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

