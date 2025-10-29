Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets hit new record highs

Japanese markets hit new record highs

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 4:18 PM IST
Japanese markets hit new record highs on optimism over artificial intelligence boom at home and abroad. Sentiment was also underpinned after a new U.S.-Japan rare earths agreement was signed during Trump's visit to Tokyo.

The Nikkei average closed up 2.17 percent at 51,307.65, surging past the key 51,000 level for the first time. The broader Topix index slipped 0.23 percent, to 3,278.24 as exporters fell amid a rebound in the yen ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy decision this week.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged Japan's government to give the Bank of Japan (BOJ) room to raise interest rates in order to anchor inflation expectations and avoid excess exchange rate volatility.

 

Tech stocks topped the gainers list after Nvidia said it would build seven new AI supercomputers for the U.S. Department of Energy.

Advantest soared 22.1 percent, Tokyo Electron gained 3.3 percent and SoftBank Group added 3.9 percent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

S&P 500 marks third consecutive record close

S&P 500 marks third consecutive record close

V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.00% in the September 2025 quarter

V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.00% in the September 2025 quarter

SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit rises 186.46% in the September 2025 quarter

SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit rises 186.46% in the September 2025 quarter

APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 460.38% in the September 2025 quarter

APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 460.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 1.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 1.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025Top Stocks To BuyQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon