Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S&P 500 marks third consecutive record close

S&P 500 marks third consecutive record close

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

US Fed kicks off its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, US-China trade deal remains in focus

The US stocks scaled up new record highs on Tuesday as investors focussed on earnings and looked to the Federal Reserve meeting to confirm interest rate cuts and a further decline in borrowing costs. Overall mood stayed supported on expectations around the Trump-Xi meeting, which could ease trade tensions and steady global demand outlook. The Nasdaq advanced 190.04 points or 0.8% to 23,827.49, the Dow climbed 161.78 points or 0.3% to 47,706.37 and the S&P 500 0.2%, notching its third consecutive record close. Nvidia (NVDA) led the way higher, providing a lift to the markets as CEO Jensen Huang gave the keynote address at its GTC event. The counter rose 5% to a record high as Huang said the AI industry has turned a corner while announcing a flurry of new partnerships.

 

The US Fed kicked off its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday with traders pricing in a second consecutive interest rate cut in its decision on Wednesday. The watch is on for clues from Chair Jerome Powell as to the odds of another rate cut in coming months. Meanwhile, consumer confidence in the U.S. saw a modest deterioration in the month of October, according to a report released by the Conference Board on Tuesday. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index dipped to 94.6 in October from an upwardly revised 95.6 in September.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.00% in the September 2025 quarter

V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.00% in the September 2025 quarter

SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit rises 186.46% in the September 2025 quarter

SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit rises 186.46% in the September 2025 quarter

APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 460.38% in the September 2025 quarter

APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit rises 460.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 1.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 1.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit rises 73.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit rises 73.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025Top Stocks To BuyQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon