V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 3.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.63% to Rs 1340.92 croreNet profit of V-Guard Industries rose 3.00% to Rs 65.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 63.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.63% to Rs 1340.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1293.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1340.921293.99 4 OPM %8.158.52 -PBDT112.04106.73 5 PBT85.0884.62 1 NP65.2963.39 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content