Voltas posts PAT of Rs 131 crore in Q3

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Voltas has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 131 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with a net loss of Rs 28 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

Total income rose by 18% YoY to Rs 3,164 crore during the quarter.

In the quarter ending December 2024, the revenue of the Unitary Cooling Products segment grew by 20%, totaling Rs 1,771 crore, compared to Rs. 1,476 crores in the same quarter last year.

The business continued to maintain its growth momentum. Overall volume growth for 9M FY25 was recorded at 42%. Voltas remains the market leader in both Split and Window Air-conditioners, recording an exit market share of 20.5% as of December 2024.

 

The company's Electro-Mechanical Projects and Services segment encompasses both domestic and international projects businesses.

The domestic projects business, which includes MEP, water, electrical, and solar sectors, experienced a growth of approximately 17% during the quarter ended December 2024. The focus on completion certification and various project management initiatives has resulted in robust bottom-line growth. The domestic projects continue to expand their order book and maintain a positive outlook.

In the international projects business, projects in the UAE and Saudi Arabia continue to perform well, contributing positively to both revenue and results.

For the quarter, segment revenue was Rs 1,190 crore, compared to Rs 982 crore in the same quarter last year.

The Engineering Products and Services segment faced certain headwinds in its performance. For the quarter, segment revenue was Rs. 130 crore, compared to Rs 155 crore in the same quarter last year.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 191 crore, which is significantly higher as compared with the pre-tax profit of Rs 24 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Voltas is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a projects specialist. The company is part of the Tata Group. In addition to room air conditioners, it also has air coolers, air purifiers, water dispensers, water coolers, commercial refrigeration and commercial air conditioning products in its portfolio.

The scrip slumped 11.01% to currently trade at Rs 1313.70 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

