Nifty September futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
NSE India VIX rallied 3.86% to 14.38.
The Nifty September 2024 futures closed at 25,251, a premium of 52.3 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,198.70 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 fell 81.15 points or 0.32% to 25,198.70.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 3.86% to 14.38.
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The September 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 September 2024.
First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

