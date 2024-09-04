Australian markets fall sharply

he benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.88 percent to 7,950.50 after the release of GDP data for the second quarter. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 1.99 percent lower at 8,157.

Australia's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2024, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - in line with expectations and accelerating from 0.1 percent in the previous quarter.

On a yearly basis, GDP added 1.0 percent - again matching forecasts and slowing from 1.1 percent in the three months prior.

Australian markets fell sharply, with energy, mining and IT stocks suffering the biggest declines.