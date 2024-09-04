Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Azad Engineering gains after foreign brokerage predicts 23% upside

Azad Engineering gains after foreign brokerage predicts 23% upside

Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Azad Engineering jumped 4.37% to Rs 1,573 after the international banking and wealth management firm launched positive coverage on the firm.
The brokerage firm has launched coverage on Azad Engineering, an aerospace components manufacturer, with a positive outlook, assigning a 'buy' rating and setting a target price of Rs 1,850 per share. This target represents a potential increased of 22.75% from the stocks previous closing price of Rs 1,507.15 on 3 September 2024.
The brokerage firm highlighted Azad Engineerings robust foundation for sustained multi-year growth. Since its IPO in December 2023, the companys stock price has surged over 100%, reinforcing Investecs confidence in its future performance.
Investec anticipates that Azad Engineering will achieve a 40% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in profit after tax (PAT) from FY24 to FY27. The firms working capital is expected to stabilize, and its return on invested capital (RoIC) is projected to improve.
Azad Engineering is a key manufacturer of qualified product lines supplying to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the energy, aerospace and defence, and oil and gas industries. The products the company manufactures are highly engineered, complex, mission and life critical high precision forged and machined components.
The company's consolidated net profit soared 131.4% to Rs 17.12 crore on 98.41% jump in sales to Rs 98.41 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

