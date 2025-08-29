Friday, August 29, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Reliance Industries announces Rs 855 cr JV with Meta

Reliance Industries announces Rs 855 cr JV with Meta

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

To develop AI solutions for enterprises in India and international markets

Reliance Industries announced a joint venture that will build and scale enterprise artificial-intelligence (AI) solutions for enterprises in India and select international markets. Under the JV agreement, RIL and Meta have jointly committed to an initial investment of ~Rs 855 crore (~US$ 100 million) to capitalize the JV in ratio of 70% and 30% respectively.

Powered by Meta's advanced open-source Llama models, the JV will offer:

Enterprise AI Platform-as-a-Service: A secure, full-stack environment for organisations to customise, deploy and govern generative-AI models for specific use cases across sales and marketing, information technology development and operations, customer service, finance, and a wide range of other enterprise workflows; and A suite of pre-configured AI solutions designed to address both cross-functional and industry-specific use cases

This partnership combines Meta's open-source Llama models with RIL's digital backbone to deliver enterprise-grade AI at affordable price points for Indian enterprises and SMBs. The JV will be able to deploy AI solutions at-scale given Enterprise Grade readiness of Llama - which has been proven across several production environments. More importantly, the JV will be able to scale high-performance models at a fraction of the cost given Llama's lower total cost of ownership. The JV will also have greater flexibility to deploy over cloud, on-premises, and across its own infrastructure. This will allow the JV to proactively manage infrastructure costs.

 

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Market extent losses for 3rd-day; Nifty settles below 24,450 mark

Authum Investment & Infrastructure approves divestment of up to 20% stake in Billion Dream Sports

Servotech Renewable rises after inking JV pact with BEKEM Infra Projects

Jindal Stainless Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

GSS Infotech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

