Monday, September 15, 2025 | 04:33 PM IST
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Vodafone Idea, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were the top-traded contracts.

The Nifty September 2025 futures closed at 25,169 a premium of 1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,069.20 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index shed 44.80 points or 0.18% to 25,069.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.71% to 10.40.

Vodafone Idea, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

