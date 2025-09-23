Nifty September futures trade at premium

Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the top-traded contractsThe Nifty September 2025 futures closed at 25,252, a premium of 82.50 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,169.50 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index lost 32.85 points or 0.13% to 25,169.50.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.63% to 10.63.
Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.
The September 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2025.
