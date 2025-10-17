Friday, October 17, 2025 | 10:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 38.87% in the September 2025 quarter

India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 38.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Sales rise 12.67% to Rs 20.18 crore

Net profit of India Finsec rose 38.87% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.67% to Rs 20.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales20.1817.91 13 OPM %75.4273.42 -PBDT8.436.70 26 PBT7.686.04 27 NP3.932.83 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

