India Finsec consolidated net profit rises 38.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.67% to Rs 20.18 croreNet profit of India Finsec rose 38.87% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.67% to Rs 20.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales20.1817.91 13 OPM %75.4273.42 -PBDT8.436.70 26 PBT7.686.04 27 NP3.932.83 39
