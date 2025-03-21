Friday, March 21, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty trades above 23,250 mark; Realty shares climb

Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
The key equity indices traded with limited gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above 23,250 mark. Realty shares jumped for the fourth consecutive trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 221.22 points or 0.29% to 76,569.28. The Nifty 50 index added 75.60 points or 0.33% to 23,266.25.

The broader market broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.97% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.72%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,791 shares rose and 782 shares fell. A total of 167 shares were unchanged.

 

Buzzing Index:

The Realty index advanced 2.19% to 873.10. The index jumped 9.53% in the four consecutive trading sessions.

Raymond (up 7.1%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 3.92%), Phoenix Mills (up 3.6%), Godrej Properties (up 3.17%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 3.06%) were the top gainers.

Among the other gainers were DLF (up 1.97%), Sobha (up 1.97%), Oberoi Realty (up 1.66%), Macrotech Developers (up 0.38%) and Brigade Enterprises (up 0.26%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Hero MotoCorp added 1.88% after the company announced the acquisition of a significant stake in Euler Motors for an aggregate amount of Rs 525 crore.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 1.95% after its US subsidiary, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 0.2% (OTC).

Tata Consultancy Services rose 0.67%. The company partnered with The Cumberland Building Society in the UK to modernize its core banking ecosystem. TCS will deploy its digital banking solution, TCS BaNCS for Core Banking, along with TCS Digital Home Lending Solution and Quartz for Compliance, to drive innovation and operational efficiency.

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

