BHEL receives LoI for Rs 7,500 cr 1x800 MW Ukai Extn. Unit-7 TPS

BHEL receives LoI for Rs 7,500 cr 1x800 MW Ukai Extn. Unit-7 TPS

Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has received Letter of Intent (LOI) from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation (GSECL) for EPC package of 1x800 MW Ukai Extn. Unit-7 TPS in Tapi District, Gujarat. The project valued at Rs 7,500 crore entails Supply of equipment - Boiler, Turbine, Generator and associated auxiliaries along with electrical and C&I, Balance of Plant Packages; Erection & Commissioning Works; and Erection & Commissioning Works.

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

