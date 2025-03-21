Friday, March 21, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tejas Networks Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tejas Networks Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Redington Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 March 2025.

Redington Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 March 2025.

Tejas Networks Ltd spiked 15.07% to Rs 817.05 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Redington Ltd soared 11.80% to Rs 254.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd surged 11.34% to Rs 27.39. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

stock market, Indian stock market, National stock exchange, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 550 pts higher at 76,900; Nifty at 23,350; Pharma, Auto, Health up

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Why did Bajaj Finance shares gain 4%, hit record high on March 21?

Glenmark, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharma share rises 2% on securing USFDA nod; key details here

stock market trading

TVS Motor share price gains 4% on declaring interim dividend for FY25

Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah fitness: MI pacer returns to NCA to assess readiness for IPL 2025

Jupiter Wagons Ltd rose 11.18% to Rs 348.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd added 9.14% to Rs 1048.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 56401 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22359 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BHEL receives LoI for Rs 7,500 cr 1x800 MW Ukai Extn. Unit-7 TPS

BHEL receives LoI for Rs 7,500 cr 1x800 MW Ukai Extn. Unit-7 TPS

Texmaco Rail gains after investing in Middle East subsidiary

Texmaco Rail gains after investing in Middle East subsidiary

Larsen & Toubro secures large order from Brigade Group

Larsen & Toubro secures large order from Brigade Group

Benchmarks trade with significant gains; media shares rally for 4th day

Benchmarks trade with significant gains; media shares rally for 4th day

RVNL rises after NHAI grants LoA for Andhra Pradesh-based project worth Rs 555 crore

RVNL rises after NHAI grants LoA for Andhra Pradesh-based project worth Rs 555 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon