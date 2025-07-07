Monday, July 07, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NIIT appoints Harsh Kundra as Head of Technology, NIIT Digital

Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

NIIT announced the appointment of Harsh Kundra as Head of Technology, NIIT Digital. Harsh will lead Technology for NIIT Digital and spearhead the next phase of digital transformation across the organization.

Harsh brings over a decade of leadership experience across product engineering, digital transformation, and enterprise architecture. Prior to joining NIIT, he served as the CTO at LEAD school and played a pivotal role in scaling its ed-tech infrastructure across the country. His entrepreneurial journey includes co founding and leading technology at two ventures Tolexo Online and a B2B retail eCommerce platform. He has also held technology leadership positions at Jabong, Meritnation and Hindustan Times contributing to digital transformation initiatives across sectors including e-commerce, education, media, and SaaS.

 

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

