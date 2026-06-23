NIIT Learning Systems launches comprehensive set of AI solutions

To build AI-ready L&D organizations

NIIT Learning Systems announced the launch of a comprehensive set of AI solutions designed to help enterprises build the AI-ready L&D organization. Unified under a single framework, the portfolio brings together four integrated solution areas that together equip learning functions to operate, scale, and lead in an environment increasingly shaped by AI.

As enterprises move from experimenting with AI to embedding it across the way work gets done, most L&D functions are still searching for a coherent path from ambition to execution. NIIT's new portfolio is built to close that gap, drawing on more than four decades of managed learning experience with some of the world's most demanding organizations.