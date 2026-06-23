Tuesday, June 23, 2026 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIIT Learning Systems launches comprehensive set of AI solutions

NIIT Learning Systems launches comprehensive set of AI solutions

Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

To build AI-ready L&D organizations

NIIT Learning Systems announced the launch of a comprehensive set of AI solutions designed to help enterprises build the AI-ready L&D organization. Unified under a single framework, the portfolio brings together four integrated solution areas that together equip learning functions to operate, scale, and lead in an environment increasingly shaped by AI.

As enterprises move from experimenting with AI to embedding it across the way work gets done, most L&D functions are still searching for a coherent path from ambition to execution. NIIT's new portfolio is built to close that gap, drawing on more than four decades of managed learning experience with some of the world's most demanding organizations.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BSE SME IPO of Jivial Industries subscribed 34%

BSE SME IPO of Jivial Industries subscribed 34%

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO subscribed 19%

Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO subscribed 19%

Advit Jewels IPO subscribed 11.18 times

Advit Jewels IPO subscribed 11.18 times

Large currency speculators further reduce net shorts in Pound futures market

Large currency speculators further reduce net shorts in Pound futures market

INR settles lower amid pessimistic global sentiments

INR settles lower amid pessimistic global sentiments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayForm 168 vs Form 26ASGold and Silver Rate TodayMumbai MonsoonDigital ParentsTelegram RestoredAir India-Booking.com Tie-UpTechnology NewsPersonal Finance