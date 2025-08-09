Nandani Creation consolidated net profit declines 36.84% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.55% to Rs 27.16 croreNet profit of Nandani Creation declined 36.84% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 50.55% to Rs 27.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales27.1618.04 51 OPM %7.8114.52 -PBDT1.522.17 -30 PBT1.041.61 -35 NP0.721.14 -37
