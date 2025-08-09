Dev Information Technology consolidated net profit declines 40.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.24% to Rs 42.99 croreNet profit of Dev Information Technology declined 40.23% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.24% to Rs 42.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales42.9935.46 21 OPM %8.2816.33 -PBDT3.495.54 -37 PBT2.784.79 -42 NP2.113.53 -40
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content