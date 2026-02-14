Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.65% to Rs 31.95 crore

Net loss of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.65% to Rs 31.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 30.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.31.9530.537.4510.421.482.33-0.270.72-0.380.41

