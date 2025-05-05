Monday, May 05, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nila Spaces consolidated net profit rises 116.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Nila Spaces consolidated net profit rises 116.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales rise 23.13% to Rs 39.76 crore

Net profit of Nila Spaces rose 116.51% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.13% to Rs 39.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.76% to Rs 14.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.71% to Rs 135.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 90.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales39.7632.29 23 135.8090.71 50 OPM %25.4317.71 -24.4011.97 - PBDT7.654.23 81 25.6417.20 49 PBT6.343.14 102 20.4715.98 28 NP4.722.18 117 14.7313.42 10

First Published: May 05 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

