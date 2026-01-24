Kanchanjunga Power Company Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.82 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 51.60% to Rs 2.57 croreNet Loss of Kanchanjunga Power Company Pvt reported to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 51.60% to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.575.31 -52 OPM %-0.3946.89 -PBDT-0.490.96 PL PBT-2.17-0.90 -141 NP-1.82-7.43 76
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
OneSource Specialty Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 88.70 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 24 2026 | 9:32 AM IST