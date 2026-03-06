Niraj Cement bags raod project of Rs 80.12 cr in Maharashtra
Niraj Cement Structurals has received a work order for the Construction of Vehicular Underpass in Km Existing Ch. 466/650 at Khamdeo Naka in Village Insuli and Construction of Vehicular Underpass in Km Existing Ch. 450/370 at Zarap Sawantwadi Junction in Sindhudurg District in the State of Maharashtra on EPC Mode from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) valued at Rs. 80.12 crore (including GST).
First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 7:04 PM IST