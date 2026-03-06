Friday, March 06, 2026 | 07:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Niraj Cement bags raod project of Rs 80.12 cr in Maharashtra

Niraj Cement bags raod project of Rs 80.12 cr in Maharashtra

Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 7:04 PM IST
Niraj Cement Structurals has received a work order for the Construction of Vehicular Underpass in Km Existing Ch. 466/650 at Khamdeo Naka in Village Insuli and Construction of Vehicular Underpass in Km Existing Ch. 450/370 at Zarap Sawantwadi Junction in Sindhudurg District in the State of Maharashtra on EPC Mode from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) valued at Rs. 80.12 crore (including GST).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

UltraTech Cement board appoints Jayant Dua as Managing Director (Designate)

UltraTech Cement board appoints Jayant Dua as Managing Director (Designate)

RateGain launches Agentic ARI within its UNO Channel Manager

RateGain launches Agentic ARI within its UNO Channel Manager

Rajesh Power Projects secures 65 MW/ 130 MWh BESS project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

Rajesh Power Projects secures 65 MW/ 130 MWh BESS project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

NMDC fixes prices of iron ore

NMDC fixes prices of iron ore

Sedemac Mechatronics IPO subscribed 2.68 times

Sedemac Mechatronics IPO subscribed 2.68 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySEDEMAC IPOSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayMarket Crash TodayMWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance