NMDC fixes prices of iron ore

Effective 06 March 2026

NMDC fixed the prices of iron ore with effect from 06 March 2026 as under:

Baila Lump (65.5%, 10-40 mm) - Rs 4,800/- Per Ton.

Baila Fines (64%, -10 mm) - Rs 4,050/- Per Ton.

Note: These prices are FOR prices that are exclusive of Royalty, DMF, NMEDT, Cess, Forest Permit Fee, transit fee, GST, environmental Cess and other taxes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News