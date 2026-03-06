Friday, March 06, 2026 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NMDC fixes prices of iron ore

NMDC fixes prices of iron ore

Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
Effective 06 March 2026

NMDC fixed the prices of iron ore with effect from 06 March 2026 as under:

Baila Lump (65.5%, 10-40 mm) - Rs 4,800/- Per Ton.
Baila Fines (64%, -10 mm) - Rs 4,050/- Per Ton.
Note: These prices are FOR prices that are exclusive of Royalty, DMF, NMEDT, Cess, Forest Permit Fee, transit fee, GST, environmental Cess and other taxes.

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

