NMDC fixes prices of iron ore
Effective 06 March 2026NMDC fixed the prices of iron ore with effect from 06 March 2026 as under:
Baila Lump (65.5%, 10-40 mm) - Rs 4,800/- Per Ton.
Baila Fines (64%, -10 mm) - Rs 4,050/- Per Ton.
Note: These prices are FOR prices that are exclusive of Royalty, DMF, NMEDT, Cess, Forest Permit Fee, transit fee, GST, environmental Cess and other taxes.
First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 10:05 AM IST