Monday, March 17, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

NACL Industries Ltd, Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd, Sika Interplant Systems Ltd and Indef Manufacturing Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 March 2025.

NACL Industries Ltd, Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd, Sika Interplant Systems Ltd and Indef Manufacturing Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 March 2025.

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 58.8 at 11:55 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 22296 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4098 shares in the past one month.

 

NACL Industries Ltd surged 14.43% to Rs 105.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90762 shares in the past one month.

Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd soared 14.35% to Rs 7.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22673 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42874 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Ajit Doval, Ajit, National Security Advisor

Ajit Doval, Tulsi Gabbard discuss US-India security, intelligence sharing

Leverkusen

Leverkusen regain form with late goal to secure 4-3 win over Stuttgart

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates: Discussion on Manipur disallowed

maruti suzuki arena

Maruti Suzuki shares gain 2% on hiking vehicle price by 4%; check details

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off day's high, up 200 pts; Nifty near 22,450; RIL, ITC, Nestle slip 1%

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd added 13.68% to Rs 562. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22074 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3874 shares in the past one month.

Indef Manufacturing Ltd exploded 11.56% to Rs 255.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3238 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12366 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Elgi Equipments Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Elgi Equipments Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Salzer Electronics secures order worth Rs 50 cr

Salzer Electronics secures order worth Rs 50 cr

Radico Khaitan unveils Ankahi Zaffran Spiced Liqueur

Radico Khaitan unveils Ankahi Zaffran Spiced Liqueur

RateGain Travel Technologies partners with Revenue Analytics

RateGain Travel Technologies partners with Revenue Analytics

Ajmera Realty & Infra India bags redevelopment project in Andheri West, Mumbai

Ajmera Realty & Infra India bags redevelopment project in Andheri West, Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Weather Forecast TodayAmit Shah West Bengal VisitStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon