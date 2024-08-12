Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.22% to Rs 0.90 croreNet profit of Niraj Ispat Industries rose 40.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.22% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.900.97 -7 OPM %21.1111.34 -PBDT0.420.31 35 PBT0.380.27 41 NP0.280.20 40
