Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Niraj Ispat Industries rose 40.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.22% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.900.9721.1111.340.420.310.380.270.280.20