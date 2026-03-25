Nitco CFO Bikash Jain resigns

Nitco announced that its chief financial officer and key managerial personnel, Bikash Jain, has tendered his resignation from the company, citing relocation to Delhi due to family reasons and future personal plans.

According to the company, Jain will continue in his role until the close of business hours on 31 March 2026, after which his resignation will become effective.

Following his exit, he will also cease to be part of the companys senior management team from the same date.

The company acknowledged his contributions during his tenure and expressed appreciation for his services.

NITCO is engaged in providing floor and wall solutions with a portfolio comprising a comprehensive range of tiles, marbles and mosaic.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against a net loss of Rs 34.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales increased by 62.21% YoY to Rs 106.78 crore in Q3 FY26.

The counter jumped 4.59% to Rs 86.19 on the BSE.

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