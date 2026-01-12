Monday, January 12, 2026 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NITCO rises after recording 85% sequential growth in January sales

NITCO rises after recording 85% sequential growth in January sales

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

NITCO added 1.17% to Rs 85.58 after the company said that it has achieved an approximately 85% growth in sales in December 2025 as compared to January 2025, on a month-on-month basis.

The robust performance was supported by multiple growth drivers, including higher customer demand, strengthening of the product portfolio, and sustained emphasis on operational efficiencies.

Vivek Talwar, chairman & managing director of company, said: Achieving 85% growth in sales reflects the strength of our business strategy, the dedication of our teams, and the trust our customers placed in us.

We remain focused on sustainable growth while continuing to invest in innovation, capacity expansion, and customer experience."

 

Looking ahead, NITCO stated that it remains optimistic about its growth prospects and will continue to focus on strengthening its market position while maintaining financial discipline.

NITCO is engaged in providing floor and wall solutions with a portfolio comprising a comprehensive range of tiles, marbles and mosaic.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 34.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales increased by 62.21% YoY to Rs 106.78 crore in Q3 FY26.

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

