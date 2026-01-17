Nitin Fire Protection Industries consolidated net profit declines 99.95% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 4.71% to Rs 7.11 croreNet profit of Nitin Fire Protection Industries declined 99.95% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 979.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.71% to Rs 7.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales7.116.79 5 OPM %-6.7546.24 -PBDT0.676.76 -90 PBT0.586.69 -91 NP0.46979.01 -100
First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST