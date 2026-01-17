Sobha consolidated net profit declines 28.86% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 22.95% to Rs 943.11 croreNet profit of Sobha declined 28.86% to Rs 15.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 22.95% to Rs 943.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1224.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales943.111224.09 -23 OPM %4.085.49 -PBDT48.2252.74 -9 PBT20.5329.46 -30 NP15.4321.69 -29
First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 9:04 AM IST